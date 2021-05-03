Dunwoody Art Festival to return Mother’s Day weekend at new location

The annual event, which typically attracts tens of thousands of people to browse vendors and chat with artists, will move to a new location at Brook Run Park to allow for more social distancing and outdoor space. The festival used to take place in the Dunwoody Village shopping plaza.

“We look forward to a healthier and safer 2021,” the event’s website reads, “and the show will be back even better than ever with your favorite artisans, vendors and exhibitors – and many new ones!”