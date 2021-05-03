Dunwoody Art Festival to return Mother’s Day weekend at new location

After a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dunwoody Art Festival will return this Mother’s Day weekend.
The annual event, which typically attracts tens of thousands of people to browse vendors and chat with artists, will move to a new location at Brook Run Park to allow for more social distancing and outdoor space. The festival used to take place in the Dunwoody Village shopping plaza.
“We look forward to a healthier and safer 2021,” the event’s website reads, “and the show will be back even better than ever with your favorite artisans, vendors and exhibitors – and many new ones!”
Attendees will be required to wear masks, and social distancing will be enforced. The festival is hosted through a partnership between the city, Dunwoody Rotary Club and Splash Festivals.
The festival will take place Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available at the Facebook page for the Dunwoody Art Festival.
For those who don’t want to attend the event, festival vendors are hosting an online marketplace through May 14 at www.eventeny.com/events/2021-dunwoody-art-festival-653/.
Credit: Dunwoody Art Festival