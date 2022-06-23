Drowned 61-year-old man pulled from Lake Lanier in Gainesville

The body of a man who drowned in Lake Lanier was found Thursday by authorities in Hall County, police said.
According to Department of Natural Resources spokesman Lt. Judd Smith, the 61-year-old man appears to have drowned while bathing in the lake next to the dock at Longwood Park.
A dive team with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office recovered his body around 11:30 a.m., Smith said. Authorities did not say when the man drowned.
Gainesville police officers were also sent to the lake just off Pearl Nix Parkway to help with the recovery. Department officials said the man’s name is not being released until his family is notified of the incident.
The case is not related to an ongoing search and recovery effort the Department of Natural Resources is leading to find Kaiyan Ding. Smith said the 29-year-old man jumped off a boat Saturday afternoon near Holiday Marina in Lake Lanier and never resurfaced. Game wardens have scoured the lake for several days since his disappearance, using sonar and resources.
Police in Gainesville are conducting a separate search for a man who may have drowned at Lake Knickerbocker on Wednesday. DNR officials confirmed that search is still underway.