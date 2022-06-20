ajc logo
Search continues for missing 29-year-old in Lake Lanier

Kaiyan Ding, 29, is believed to have gone overboard near Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier.

Kaiyan Ding, 29, is believed to have gone overboard near Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

The search continued Monday for a 29-year-old man who jumped off a boat at Lake Lanier, authorities say.

Kaiyan Ding, 29, is believed to have gone overboard Saturday afternoon near Holiday Marina, according to the Department of Natural Resources. He is believed to have jumped off the boat to swim.

Hall County Fire and Rescue responded to the call at about 2 p.m.

The search began soon after authorities responded to the call, Lt. Judd Smith of the Department of Natural Resources said. The rescue teams began the search in water ranging from 60-100 feet with sonar.

“High boat traffic in the area along with choppy conditions made the search challenging, but game wardens continued the search through the night,” Smith said.

The search continued through the weekend, and Smith says that it will continue “until all options have been exhausted.”

Mary Helene Hall

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

