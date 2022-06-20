Search continues for missing 29-year-old in Lake Lanier

The search continued Monday for a 29-year-old man who jumped off a boat at Lake Lanier, authorities say.
Kaiyan Ding, 29, is believed to have gone overboard Saturday afternoon near Holiday Marina, according to the Department of Natural Resources. He is believed to have jumped off the boat to swim.
Hall County Fire and Rescue responded to the call at about 2 p.m.
The search began soon after authorities responded to the call, Lt. Judd Smith of the Department of Natural Resources said. The rescue teams began the search in water ranging from 60-100 feet with sonar.
“High boat traffic in the area along with choppy conditions made the search challenging, but game wardens continued the search through the night,” Smith said.
The search continued through the weekend, and Smith says that it will continue “until all options have been exhausted.”
Credit: Sam Baskin
Credit: Sam Baskin
About the Author