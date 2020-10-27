Driver charged with murder in I-85 crash that killed woman

Leon Jamison-Alexander Whitby also faces a slew of traffic charges in the incident that led to Rebecca Tillery’s death, according to Coweta County Jail records.

Whitby, 20, of Locust Grove, was driving more than 110 mph on I-85 when troopers began to pursue his 2013 Dodge Challenger on Sept. 17, Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Franka Young previously said.