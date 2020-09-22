GSP: Speeder caused I-85 crash that killed 76-year-old woman

A Locust Grove man is facing several charges after speeding, fleeing from police and causing a crash Thursday that killed a 76-year-old woman, authorities said.
Leon Jamison-Alexander Whitby, 20, was driving more than 110 mph in a 2013 Dodge Challenger on I-85 South when troopers began to pursue him, Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Franka Young said. At one point, he exited onto Poplar Road in Newnan and tried to turn right, but crossed the westbound lanes and struck a median, a crash report indicated.
As a result, his left front tire separated and entered the eastbound lanes, striking a GMC Canyon. The Dodge continued to rotate, traveled across the median and struck a Toyota Corolla, according to the crash report.
The driver of the Toyota, identified as Rebecca Tillery of Newnan, was taken to a hospital, where she died, Young said. Whitby and two people who were in the GMC were taken to Newnan Hospital. Their conditions were not released.
Whitby is facing charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and failure to maintain lane, Young said.
He is being held at the Coweta County Detention Center without bond.
