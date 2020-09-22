GSP: Speeder caused I-85 crash that killed 76-year-old woman

Leon Jamison-Alexander Whitby, 20, was driving more than 110 mph in a 2013 Dodge Challenger on I-85 South when troopers began to pursue him, Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Franka Young said. At one point, he exited onto Poplar Road in Newnan and tried to turn right, but crossed the westbound lanes and struck a median, a crash report indicated.

As a result, his left front tire separated and entered the eastbound lanes, striking a GMC Canyon. The Dodge continued to rotate, traveled across the median and struck a Toyota Corolla, according to the crash report.