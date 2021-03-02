Driver arrested after crash causes gas leak, fire at Gwinnett apartments

“First-arriving companies were challenged by an intense fire and an active gas leak from the damaged meters,” Rutledge said. “Firefighters confirmed that the building was evacuated and worked aggressively to stop the spread of the flames.”

About 20 people were displaced when a car crashed into a Gwinnett apartment complex and caused a gas leak and a fire. Credit: Red Cross Credit: Red Cross

Crews were not able to put out the fire from the gas leak right away and had to wait on an emergency crew from Atlanta Gas Light to respond to the scene, Rutledge said. The fire was brought under control just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and the leak was fixed about two hours later, Rutledge said.

All eight units in the apartment building were destroyed, according to Red Cross spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson. About 20 residents quickly left the scene, Nicholson said. Red Cross caseworkers are still working to contact all of the residents to offer temporary assistance.

The driver of the Lexus was arrested at the scene by Gwinnett police, Rutledge said. The Gwinnett County Police Department has not provided information about the driver’s condition or charges.

