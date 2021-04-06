Drive-thru mayhem: Metro Atlanta fast-food spots become crime scenes

The attack appeared to be unprovoked and police have accused the irate customer, identified as Brandon Lee Causey of Newnan, of aggravated assault. The woman told police she was sitting in the drive-thru when Causey walked between the building and her door, Newnan city spokeswoman Ashley Copeland said.

That’s when Causey began arguing with the woman and began trying to choke her, according to police. The woman told police she tried hitting Causey in the mouth, but he would not release his grip, the spokeswoman said. According to police, he only relented after she grabbed a gun and fired two shots into the air.

Atlanta police responded to a robbery call at the Colony Square Chick-fil-A after a man walked in and demanded cash at gunpoint, then fired three gunshots before leaving. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

March 8: Multiple people who witnessed a robbery in progress at the Colony Square Chick-fil-A restaurant confronted the armed suspect until police arrived. One of those people was armed, and at some point during the confrontation, he fired several shots, Atlanta police said.

The bystanders were able to disarm the suspect, 23-year-old Willie Gloston, before officers arrived. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No injuries were reported.

Jan. 25: A woman planned to eat inside a Buckhead Chick-fil-A, but she was told the dining room was closed because of coronavirus precautions, according to police. Employees assumed the woman left the Roswell Road eatery, but instead she pulled up to the drive-thru with two other women.

After screaming at workers through the drive-thru, one of the women began throwing bricks at the window, according to police. No one was injured and all three women were gone when investigators arrived.

March 4, 2020 DeKalb County: Crime tape, shattered glass and an order of chicken was all that was left after gunfire erupted at a DeKalb County fast-food restaurant. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

March 3, 2020: Gunfire erupted at a DeKalb County fast-food restaurant overnight when a customer complained about his chicken wing order.

It all started when two men ordered at the walk-up window just before midnight at the Checkers on Candler Road in the Panthersville neighborhood, received their food, and claimed their order was incorrect, the manager said. The men reportedly started shouting.

While the employees worked to make the correct chicken wings, they closed the window on the fuming men. According to the manager, one man threw his food at an employee, and the employee responded by pulling out a gun and shooting him.

The employee was fired and arrested.