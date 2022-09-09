Dozens displaced after separate apartment fires in Gwinnett County

Firefighters were called to the first blaze just after 2 p.m. at the Sterling Glen Apartments off Indian Trail Lilburn Road in Norcross, Gwinnett fire spokesman Lt. Ryan McGiboney said in a news release. At the scene, firefighters found the back of a two-story apartment building engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control in less than 45 minutes, according to McGiboney. Fire investigators spoke with maintenance workers at the scene who explained it was sparked as they tried to fix an air conditioning unit. The investigators found that the fire was started by accident from activities “consistent with AC repair,” McGiboney said.