Dozens displaced after separate apartment fires in Gwinnett County

A fire at the Sterling Glen Apartments off Indian Trail Lilburn Road displaced 20 people Thursday afternoon, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.

A fire at the Sterling Glen Apartments off Indian Trail Lilburn Road displaced 20 people Thursday afternoon, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.

18 minutes ago
Firefighters received both calls within minutes, but no one was injured in either fire

Several families were displaced after two fires broke out within minutes of each other Thursday afternoon at separate Gwinnett County apartment buildings.

Firefighters were called to the first blaze just after 2 p.m. at the Sterling Glen Apartments off Indian Trail Lilburn Road in Norcross, Gwinnett fire spokesman Lt. Ryan McGiboney said in a news release. At the scene, firefighters found the back of a two-story apartment building engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control in less than 45 minutes, according to McGiboney. Fire investigators spoke with maintenance workers at the scene who explained it was sparked as they tried to fix an air conditioning unit. The investigators found that the fire was started by accident from activities “consistent with AC repair,” McGiboney said.

Red Cross volunteers were on the scene and helped fire crews secure shelter for 20 people displaced by the fire, he said.

Only minutes after firefighters were called to the Norcross fire, a second call came in for an apartment fire in the Duluth area. Multiple people reported the fire at a playground in the 4300 block of Satellite Boulevard, near the Bridgewater Apartments complex, McGiboney said.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames spreading from the playground to a nearby apartment building. The building’s power meter was heavily damaged as the fire spread, McGiboney said, so power was disconnected from the building.

The fire at the Bridgewater Apartments complex remains under investigation.

The fire at the Bridgewater Apartments complex remains under investigation.

The fire at the Bridgewater Apartments complex remains under investigation.

According to McGiboney, the fire was quickly brought under control less than 20 minutes after firefighters were dispatched. The fire crew at the scene was able to work with the apartment building’s management to secure shelter for families displaced from 14 units.

No cause has been established for the second fire and the investigation remains active, the fire spokesman said. No one was injured in either fire.

