Doraville planning commissioner poised to win runoff for council seat

There are more than 4,300 registered voters in Doraville, a city with a population of more than 10,000. That means only about 8.3% of registered voters took part in the runoff, which only included the city council race. In comparison, more than 63% of registered voters cast a ballot in the city council race in November — a total of 2,752 votes.

Seven candidates ran in initial Doraville city council seat race, with Evans receiving 20% of the vote and Newman receiving 19% of the vote. The runoff was one of three local races to prompt a Dec. 1 runoff, which includes the runoff to fill John Lewis’ congressional seat for a few weeks until State Sen. Nikema Williams is sworn in on Jan. 3. Former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall was declared the runoff winner, meaning he’ll complete the final month of Lewis’ term in Washington.

The attention-grabbing dual senate runoffs will take place Jan. 5, along with a runoff for Public Service Commissioner.

