Kwanza Hall takes early lead in runoff for final month of John Lewis’ term

But there were not enough results posted for it to be clear whether Hall will be the winner over former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin.

The eventual winner, once the state certifies the election, will be eligible to be sworn into Congress and participate in any voting in Washington. His term will end Jan. 3, when Nikema Williams will take over Georgia’s 5th Congressional District seat. Williams was selected to replace Lewis on the general ballot and will serve a full two-year term.