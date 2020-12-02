Kwanza Hall takes early lead in runoff for final month of John Lewis’ term

Former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall took an early lead in Tuesday’s low-turnout runoff to determine who fills the final month of Congressman John Lewis’ term.
But there were not enough results posted for it to be clear whether Hall will be the winner over former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin.
The eventual winner, once the state certifies the election, will be eligible to be sworn into Congress and participate in any voting in Washington. His term will end Jan. 3, when Nikema Williams will take over Georgia’s 5th Congressional District seat. Williams was selected to replace Lewis on the general ballot and will serve a full two-year term.
The two men advanced to Tuesday’s runoff after finishing in first and second place in the Sept. 29 special election. There were seven candidates in that race, and nobody won a majority of the votes. Williams did not compete in that contest.
That led to some confusion during the runoff contest, with some voters mistakenly believing a vote for Hall or Franklin would allow one of the men to challenge Williams for the seat.
Both candidates tried to educate voters that this special election was separate and would determine who filled the seat briefly before Williams takes office.
The winner will be eligible for a prorated congressional salary during his term and will have the benefit of Lewis’ office and his staff, who have stayed on since his July death.
Because the winner’s tenure will be so brief, he will not be eligible for retirement or other benefits. He will have lifetime access to the House floor and its facilities, including the gym.