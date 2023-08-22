Developer defers tax break request for Beltline apartment project

Vote and discussion was delayed until September

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A Fulton County agency deferred consideration of a developer’s request for a tax break for a residential project along the Beltline’s popular Eastside trail.

Maple Multifamily Land SE, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Residential, asked the Development Authority of Fulton County to delay hearing the case at its Tuesday meeting. The developer did not provide a reason why it sought to postpone a hearing on its request for $4.3 million in tax savings for the project along Edgewood Avenue and Ezzard Street.

ExploreDeveloper seeks tax break for Beltline apartment project

Trammell Crow has proposed 230 apartments and a 337-space parking deck, while preserving two historic buildings. In exchange for the tax abatement, the developer said it will reserve 23 apartments for residents who make 60% of the area median income, a minimum requirement for new construction near the Beltline.

The board voted unanimously to defer the item to its next meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 26.

The authority board also approved $70 million in bonds Tuesday for the Georgia Tech Athletic Association to make improvements to Bobby Dodd Stadium and build a new 96,000-square-foot athlete performance center. The deal will not affect on Fulton’s property tax collections.

ExploreBoard of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atlanta training center opponents slam city’s petition verification plan15m ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
1h ago

Georgia Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Florida on DUI charge
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
1h ago

Credit: File photo

Lawrenceville man dies after being pulled from Lake Lanier
1h ago
The Latest
Bond set for Trump campaign official Mike Roman
1h ago
Attorney Jenna Ellis granted bond
1h ago
Former Coffee County party leader Cathy Latham granted bond
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
5h ago
Trump and the other Georgia defendants will surrender at Fulton County jail
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top