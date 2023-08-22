Developer defers tax break request for Beltline apartment project

A Fulton County agency deferred consideration of a developer’s request for a tax break for a residential project along the Beltline’s popular Eastside trail.

Maple Multifamily Land SE, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Residential, asked the Development Authority of Fulton County to delay hearing the case at its Tuesday meeting. The developer did not provide a reason why it sought to postpone a hearing on its request for $4.3 million in tax savings for the project along Edgewood Avenue and Ezzard Street.

Explore Developer seeks tax break for Beltline apartment project

Trammell Crow has proposed 230 apartments and a 337-space parking deck, while preserving two historic buildings. In exchange for the tax abatement, the developer said it will reserve 23 apartments for residents who make 60% of the area median income, a minimum requirement for new construction near the Beltline.

The board voted unanimously to defer the item to its next meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 26.

The authority board also approved $70 million in bonds Tuesday for the Georgia Tech Athletic Association to make improvements to Bobby Dodd Stadium and build a new 96,000-square-foot athlete performance center. The deal will not affect on Fulton’s property tax collections.