DeKalb’s highest court increases in-person access

More people will be allowed inside of DeKalb County’s top courtrooms, starting next week.
The DeKalb County Clerk of Superior Court’s office announced that it’ll begin increasing the number of people who can use in-person services on Monday. The court shut down at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and has slowly been allowing more people to use its courtrooms and in-person facilities.
Online alternatives and services are still available and encouraged, Clerk Debra DeBerry said in a news release. Temporary Protective Orders will remain a virtual process.
DeBerry told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that social distancing rules will dictate how many people can receive in-person services. Visitors will not need an appointment.
While the court was shut down, a new air filtration system was installed along with portable air filters. Plexiglass dividers were also placed throughout the DeKalb County Courthouse, located at 556 North McDonough Street in Decatur. The building is also sanitized daily.
Visitors are required to wear a mask, have their temperature taken and practice social distancing. The courthouse is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and more information is available at dekalbsuperiorcourt.com.