DeKalb’s highest court increases in-person access

The DeKalb County Clerk of Superior Court’s office announced that it’ll begin increasing the number of people who can use in-person services on Monday. The court shut down at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and has slowly been allowing more people to use its courtrooms and in-person facilities.

Online alternatives and services are still available and encouraged, Clerk Debra DeBerry said in a news release. Temporary Protective Orders will remain a virtual process.