Cobb sees huge jump in early voting from 2016

Just over 31,000 votes were cast over the first six days of voting in the last presidential election, including both returned mail ballots and early in-person ballots.

This year, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said more than 135,000 ballots have been cast so far. Of those, 49,000 were cast at one of the expanded early voting locations, and another 86,000 mail ballots have been returned.