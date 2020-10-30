DeKalb sets early voting record with more than 180K in-person ballots cast

Between Monday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 29, DeKalb’s dozen early voting locations tallied 182,431 ballots, according to data provided by the county. The prior in-person record, a little less than 180,000 votes, was set during the 2016 presidential election’s early voting period.

In addition to ballots cast at early voting locations, DeKalb officials received 110,957 absentee ballots as of Thursday. That brings the total number of early votes cast in DeKalb to more than 293,000, surpassing 2016′s total by more than 100,000 votes.