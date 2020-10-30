Polls open for high turnout on last day of Georgia early voting

Technical problems that resulted in long waits to vote at the beginning of early voting have mostly abated. But a large turnout on Friday will again test Georgia’s voting system.

Voters can check estimated wait times before they head to the polls in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Voting locations, voting hours, registration information and sample ballots are available through the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Georgians can also vote on Election Day at their neighborhood polling places.

In all, turnout could reach as high as 6 million this year, far more than the 4.1 million voters in 2016.

Please return to AJC.com for live updates throughout the day.