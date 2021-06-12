DeKalb man charged in McDonald’s shooting that injured employee

A Stone Mountain man is in custody following a shooting that left a McDonald’s employee injured Thursday evening in Jackson County.
Jefferson police said an argument between 26-year-old Devonte Watts and an employee working the drive-thru led to gunfire outside the fast food restaurant along U.S. 129. Officers were called to the McDonald’s about 9:15 p.m. after learning an employee had been shot in the parking lot, authorities said.
Police said the fight began when a customer, later identified as Watts, ordered food at the drive-thru.
“An argument with an employee then ensued at the pick-up window, and the customer was said to have spit on the employee through the pick-up window,” Jefferson police said in a statement.
The employee went outside to confront Watts, who allegedly fired a gun as he drove away, authorities said. The bullet actually hit a second employee who had gone outside to defuse the situation, according to police. The employee was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
On Friday evening, the department announced Watts had been identified as the shooter and arrested. The DeKalb County man faces several felonies, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.