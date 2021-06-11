Argument at NE Georgia McDonald’s leads to shooting

A late night argument at a Jefferson, Georgia, McDonald’s turned violent Thursday night, with an employee of the global fast food giant getting shot.
According to local police, the argument started around 11:10 p.m. when a customer, described as a Black male, drove up to the drive-thru and ordered food. An argument with an employee then ensued at the pick-up window, and the customer allegedly spit on the employee through the pick-up window.
Police said the employee went outside to confront the customer, and as the customer drove away he fired a gun at the employee.
The bullet actually hit a second employee who had gone outside to defuse the situation, police said. The employee who was shot was taken to a hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.