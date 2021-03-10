DeKalb lawsuit claims Burger King manager refused to serve Black family

A manager at a DeKalb County fast food restaurant is accused of refusing service to a Black man and his three kids.
Adrian Alexander filed a lawsuit in DeKalb State Court this week claiming the manager berated him and his children kids with racial slurs. The incident took place July 18, 2020, at the Burger King at 3928 Flat Shoals Parkway in south DeKalb.
The unnamed manager and the Burger King Corporation are among the defendants in the lawsuit. The company did not answer The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment. The Flat Shoals Parkway restaurant also did not answer multiple phone calls.
Alexander and the kids tried to order a to-go lunch from inside of the store, according to the legal complaint. The manager told them they would have to use the drive-thru to order.
Alexander said he saw white customers eating inside the restaurant, adding that some of them were served to-go orders, the complaint said.
“When Mr. Alexander questioned her refusal to serve him at the counter, not only was he provided no satisfactory answer, but he was berated with racial slurs ... along with other profanity,” the complaint said.
He later spoke to several other Burger King managers, who offered him free food, according to the complaint. However, Alexander said the manager who allegedly berated his family was still employed and working at the Flat Shoals Parkway restaurant, prompting the lawsuit.
The lawsuit requests a jury trial and seeks compensatory and punitive damages. Alexander’s attorney, Cary Wiggins, declined to comment further on the legal action.
