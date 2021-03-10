DeKalb lawsuit claims Burger King manager refused to serve Black family

Adrian Alexander filed a lawsuit in DeKalb State Court this week claiming the manager berated him and his children kids with racial slurs. The incident took place July 18, 2020, at the Burger King at 3928 Flat Shoals Parkway in south DeKalb.

The unnamed manager and the Burger King Corporation are among the defendants in the lawsuit. The company did not answer The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment. The Flat Shoals Parkway restaurant also did not answer multiple phone calls.