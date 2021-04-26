DeKalb expands efforts to vaccinate vulnerable communities

The DeKalb Board of Health announced Monday it’s expanding its partnership with Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), a nonprofit that vaccinates hard-to-reach groups. The county and CORE will work with smaller faith-based groups and community partners to offer vaccinations.

“We welcome CORE’s assistance with our COVID-19 vaccination efforts here in DeKalb County,” Dr. Sandra J. Valenciano, the board of health’s interim district health director, said in a news release. “To bring COVID-19 under control, access to vaccine is critical, especially in our medically vulnerable communities.”