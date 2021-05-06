DeKalb city reaffirms pledge to ban single-use plastics

Explore Atlanta City Council votes for plastics ban

Clarkston city leaders initially gave a two-year period to shift away to alternative materials, but the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on businesses delayed that timeline, councilmembers said Tuesday. It applies to all businesses in Clarkston’s city limits, including gas stations, restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores.

The council unanimously approved an ordinance to move the enactment date to May 4, 2022. Eyasu, who is also the chair of the city’s transportation and environment standing advisory committee, added the city will have an education campaign to help businesses make the transition.

DeKalb Commissioner Ted Terry, who was Clarkston’s mayor at the time, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the county is considering similar environmental measures.

“Any movement our economy and society make towards reducing and ultimately eliminating non-compostable single-use plastics should be applauded,” he said in an emailed statement. “... The evidence is clear enough in my mind to support the transition away from these products.”

Terry said that the county recently formed the DeKalb County Green Policies Ad-Hoc Committee, which is working “to build consensus” on phasing out non-recyclable plastics. He cited the efforts of other cities, such as Boston and Mount Pleasant, S.C., as proof that alternative materials aren’t overly burdensome on businesses and help protect the environment.

“Better options are here now,” Terry said. “The regulatory framework has been tested in other communities around the nation. It works. People see it keeping more litter off the roadways and riverways. People see it making a difference.”