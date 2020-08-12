Ex-Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry wins runoff, will join DeKalb commission

Commission District 1

Former Doraville City Councilman Robert Patrick, meanwhile, appeared to have bested Cynthia Yaxon in the Democratic primary runoff for DeKalb Commission District 1.

Patrick would face incumbent Republican Nancy Jester in November for the right to represent the northern DeKalb district.

Sheriff (nonpartisan special election)

Incumbent Sheriff Melody Maddox appeared to have a decisive victory over challenger Ruth Stringer in the runoff from a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Sheriff Jeffrey Mann. The term runs through the end of the year.

Maddox already won a separate Democratic primary and will face Republican challenger Harold Dennis in November for the right to be DeKalb’s next full-term sheriff.

School Board District 3

Deirdre Pierce appeared to have defeated Willie R. Mosley Jr.

Superior Court judge

Yolanda Parker-Smith appeared to have secured a big win over Mindy Pillow in the runoff to replace retiring longtime Judge Clarence Seeliger.