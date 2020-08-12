Ex-Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry wins runoff, will join DeKalb commission

Former Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry appears to have won Tuesday’s runoff election and will become DeKalb’s newest county commissioner.
Results are unofficial until certified and may be incomplete. But Terry had a significant lead over challenger Maryam Ahmad in the Democratic primary runoff for Super Commission District 6, which covers the western half of DeKalb.
There is no Republican candidate on November’s general election ballot, meaning Terry is primed to replace retiring longtime Commissioner Kathie Gannon.
“Tonight we showed there is a critical mass of individuals here in DeKalb who are ready to bring new energy and new ideas, to move us forward into a more equitable and just future,” Terry wrote on Facebook. “I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for the 350,000+ residents of the Super 6 Commission District.”
Terry served as mayor of Clarkston since 2014 before stepping down from the position — and dropping out of a U.S. Senate race — to pursue the county commission seat.
Commission District 1
Former Doraville City Councilman Robert Patrick, meanwhile, appeared to have bested Cynthia Yaxon in the Democratic primary runoff for DeKalb Commission District 1.
Patrick would face incumbent Republican Nancy Jester in November for the right to represent the northern DeKalb district.
Sheriff (nonpartisan special election)
Incumbent Sheriff Melody Maddox appeared to have a decisive victory over challenger Ruth Stringer in the runoff from a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Sheriff Jeffrey Mann. The term runs through the end of the year.
Maddox already won a separate Democratic primary and will face Republican challenger Harold Dennis in November for the right to be DeKalb’s next full-term sheriff.
School Board District 3
Deirdre Pierce appeared to have defeated Willie R. Mosley Jr.
Superior Court judge
Yolanda Parker-Smith appeared to have secured a big win over Mindy Pillow in the runoff to replace retiring longtime Judge Clarence Seeliger.