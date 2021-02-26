South Fulton’s delayed ban on single-use plastic starts Monday

South Fulton passed their version in October 2019 and was supposed to go into effect on Sept. 1 but “to ease the burden on consumers and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the council adopted an amendment last August postponing the ban for six months,” according to a city news release.

The ordinance requires all retail businesses to provide reusable bags or charge at a minimum 10 cents per bag. Bags and containers that are certified compostable/100 percent recyclable or created using recycled materials are acceptable.