DeKalb city offers amnesty in May to reduce backlog of misdemeanor cases

In what’s become a biannual tradition, Dunwoody Municipal Court will hold a monthlong amnesty program to reduce its backlog of cases, according to a news release. No one will be arrested in connection with those citations, and all they’ll need to do is pay their fines in full. All contempt fees will also be forgiven and the same goes for bench warrants related to missing a court date.

“In light of the pandemic, we think this amnesty program is so important that we plan to offer it two times this year, starting in May,” Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington said in the release. “Amnesty eases the financial burden for individuals to clear their cases.”