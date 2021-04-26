DeKalb city offers amnesty in May to reduce backlog of misdemeanor cases

Anyone with an outstanding traffic ticket or missed court date in Dunwoody is encouraged to settle their case next month, when the city offers amnesty for those misdemeanors.
In what’s become a biannual tradition, Dunwoody Municipal Court will hold a monthlong amnesty program to reduce its backlog of cases, according to a news release. No one will be arrested in connection with those citations, and all they’ll need to do is pay their fines in full. All contempt fees will also be forgiven and the same goes for bench warrants related to missing a court date.
“In light of the pandemic, we think this amnesty program is so important that we plan to offer it two times this year, starting in May,” Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington said in the release. “Amnesty eases the financial burden for individuals to clear their cases.”
The release added that the court caught up with all cases that were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of last year. The courthouse was closed for about three months at the onset of the pandemic.
Dunwoody residents with overdue citations can visit the courthouse at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road. The program will be offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Temperature checks and masks are mandatory as part of the court’s COVID-19 safety protocols.
The court will accept cash, money orders, cashier checks and Visa and MasterCard credit card payments but does not accept personal checks, the release said. For more information on the amnesty program, call 678-382-6973.
The DeKalb County State Court sometimes offers similar amnesty programs for people who missed court dates or have overdue fines.