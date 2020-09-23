Dunwoody will offer amnesty for traffic citations, missed court dates

No one will be arrested in connection with those citations. If the offense requires a mandatory court appearance, a future court date will be set up, clearing the outstanding warrant and waiving any additional fees.

The program will be offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. during October. Temperature checks and masks are mandatory as part of the municipal court’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

The court will accept cash, money orders, cashier checks and Visa and MasterCard credit card payments but does not accept personal checks, the release said. For more information on the amnesty program, call 678-382-6973.

The DeKalb County State Court sometimes offers similar amnesty programs for people who missed court dates or have overdue fines.

