Dunwoody will offer amnesty for traffic citations, missed court dates

For the month of October, Dunwoody Municipal Court will offer amnesty for outstanding traffic citations and missed court dates.
The city has offered an annual amnesty program for the past few years, but 2020 has been an even more challenging year for court backlog as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release. The city’s municipal court was closed for about three months, allowing cases to pile up.
“As we continue to work our way through a backlog of cases from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, amnesty eases the financial burden for individuals to clear their cases,” Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington said in the release.
To participate, Dunwoody residents with overdue citations can visit the courthouse at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Once the original fine is paid, city officials will not charge any late or contempt fees.
No one will be arrested in connection with those citations. If the offense requires a mandatory court appearance, a future court date will be set up, clearing the outstanding warrant and waiving any additional fees.
The program will be offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. during October. Temperature checks and masks are mandatory as part of the municipal court’s COVID-19 safety protocols.
The court will accept cash, money orders, cashier checks and Visa and MasterCard credit card payments but does not accept personal checks, the release said. For more information on the amnesty program, call 678-382-6973.
The DeKalb County State Court sometimes offers similar amnesty programs for people who missed court dates or have overdue fines.