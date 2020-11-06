Decatur accepting grant applications for nonprofits affected by COVID-19

Funds for the DeKalb County city come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and will assist nonprofits affected by the pandemic. The city said 501(c)(3) organizations with 30 full-time employees or less are eligible for grant awards between $5,000 and $25,000.

“The pandemic has been especially difficult for the nonprofit sector, increasing the need for services while depriving it of traditional sources of funding,” Mayor Patti Garrett said in a news release.