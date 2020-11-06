X

Decatur accepting grant applications for nonprofits affected by COVID-19

May 9, 2020 Decatur - DeKalb County police and fire cadets passed out COVID-19 care kits containing two non-surgical masks and hand sanitizer to residents to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at Big Lots parking lot at 2738 Candler Road in Decatur on Saturday, May 9, 2020. DeKalb County Board of Health is supporting this initiative. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Decatur nonprofits can now apply for up to $300,000 worth of coronavirus relief grants.

Funds for the DeKalb County city come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and will assist nonprofits affected by the pandemic. The city said 501(c)(3) organizations with 30 full-time employees or less are eligible for grant awards between $5,000 and $25,000.

“The pandemic has been especially difficult for the nonprofit sector, increasing the need for services while depriving it of traditional sources of funding,” Mayor Patti Garrett said in a news release.

Decatur, with a population of about 23,000 residents, received approximately $2.9 million in CARES funds. The county received about $125 million from the federal government and shared roughly a fourth of it among its 12 cities, with Decatur receiving the sixth largest allotment.

The city budgeted $975,000 for small business and nonprofit relief efforts, which includes this grant program. About $905,000 will go toward pandemic-related employee expenses, $700,000 will be spent on personal protective equipment purchases and the remaining 11% of the money was unallocated as of last month. The money must be spent by Dec. 10 or else it will go back to the county, whose leaders would then have 10 days to spend it before it goes back to the federal government.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. The applications will be reviewed by a city staff selection committee, and the funds will be disbursed Dec. 18. If applications for assistance are oversubscribed, the city will use a blind lottery to divvy out funds.

To apply, visit www.decaturga.com/ems/page/covid-19-updates.

