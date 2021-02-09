Dawsonville man latest Georgian arrested in Capitol riot

“Did ya storm the capital (sic),” one user commented.

“No and I think it was wrong that we did,” the poster responded.

In his interview with the FBI, Torre allegedly admitted he attended the rally with his family, including his parents, where he heard President Donald Trump tell the crowd to “peacefully march to the Capitol.” Torre allegedly told the agents “things got a little heated” when the crowd reached the Capitol, but maintained his interactions with police were peaceful.

According to the affidavit, Torre said he did not go to Washington as part of a group and described himself as “a patriot.” Torre joins a growing list of people with Georgia connections arrested for their alleged role in the riot. A family member contacted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution declined to comment on the arrest.

Authorities announced Saturday the arrest of Bruno Cua, 18, of Milton, who is charged with assault on a federal officer, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and violently demonstrating on Capitol grounds. Video filmed by a New Yorker reporter during the insurrection appears to show Cua inside the Senate chamber as rioters rifle through senators’ desks and photograph government records.

Others arrested in connection with the Capitol attack include south Georgia attorney McCall Calhoun and Georgia native Eric Munchel, who is accused of entering the Capitol with his mother, Woodstock resident Lisa Eisenhart, who also faces charges.

In addition, police said a 53-year-old Alpharetta man took his own life days after Metropolitan Police in Washington arrested him on charges of “unlawful entry of public property” and violating the city’s 6 p.m. curfew.

The FBI announced of Torre’s arrest came just as Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate. About 200 people have so far been charged in the Jan. 6 riot, which claimed five lives, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and Kennesaw resident Rosanne Boyland, a 34-year-old Trump supporter killed after being crushed when the crowd attempted to push its way past officers and into the Capitol, officials said.