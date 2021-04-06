Cumberland Mall shooting suspect ID’d by cellphone dropped at scene, police say

The teens were together in a car on one side of the shootout, but no suspects had been identified from the other car until Cobb police used a search warrant to unlock the cellphone found at the scene. According to the arrest warrant, Golden was identified from the phone’s digital data and through social media searches.

Golden is wanted on four felony counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, the warrant said. He is accused of jumping out of a moving SUV and firing a gun several times, shooting at each of the four victims and hitting three of them. He then got back into the SUV, a green Dodge Durango Hellcat, and fled the scene, the warrant states.

The area around Cumberland Mall has become something of a hot spot in recent weeks, with three separate shootings causing injuries in March. Aside from the shootout that led to Golden’s charges, a man was shot at Cinco Mexican Cantina in the 2800 block of Akers Mill Road on March 30 after an argument.

Two weeks earlier, a 12-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet outside an entertainment area and taken to the hospital. Jamarcus McClure, 20, of South Fulton, was arrested in the shooting and faces four felony charges: aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children and criminal damage to property.