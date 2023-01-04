YSL trial: Killer Mike, Lil Wayne, T.I., among the witnesses prosecutors, defense could call

Some of the most notable witnesses for the state include: Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter, Dequantes “Rich Homie Quan” Lamar, Bryan “Birdman” William and Rashawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett.

Through his attorney, YFN Lucci said he was not going to be a witness in the trial against alleged gang Young Slime Life, TMZ reported. Bennett is currently awaiting trial on his own RICO indictment, which targets alleged members of the Bloods gang.

Bennett is charged with conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is also named in the YSL indictment as the victim of an attempted murder after authorities say he was stabbed by Kahlieff Adams, Damekion Garlington and Jayden Myrick inside the Fulton County Jail.

Jimmy Winfrey, one of the defendants charged in the YSL indictment and who has not been arrested, was Birdman’s former tour manager. Authorities said Birdman had a gang beef with Lil Wayne, and that Winfrey opened fire on Lil Wayne’s tour bus in 2015 in Cobb County. He entered an Alford plea to two counts of violating the street gang and terrorism prevention act. As part of a plea deal, the other 25 charges against Winfrey were dropped and he was given credit for the time he’d already served behind bars.

Defense attorneys for Young Thug also filed a potential witness list that includes music executives and attorneys for some of defendants who have already accepted plea deals. Among the most notable on the list: Jacoby Hudson, attorney for YSL co-founder Walter Murphy; Ashleigh Merchant, attorney for Martinez “Lil Duke” Arnold; Kelechi Aharanwa, a Sony Music Executive; Lyor Cohen a Google and Youtube music executive; Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis; Kevin Liles, CEO of 300 Entertainment; and Michael Render, also known as Killer Mike.

Defense attorney Anastasios Manettas filed a witness list on behalf of his client, Miles Farley. The notable musicians on that list include: Michael “Trippie Red” Lamar White, Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn also known as Future and Clifford Joseph Harris, also known as T.I.

Jury selection began Wednesday as 200 potential jurors were summoned to the courthouse to fill out their questionnaires. Two more groups of 200 potential jurors are expected Thursday and Friday, Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville said.