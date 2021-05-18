Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci in Fulton jail after surrendering on racketeering charges

Findling said that the murder charge against Bennett, which has since been rolled into the racketeering case against him, will not stick in court. According to Findling, the incident happened when someone shot at Bennett’s car as he was driving with friends. Someone in the back seat defensively returned fire, and in the ensuing exchange of shots, a passenger in the car was killed, Findling said. Because Bennett was the driver, he was charged with felony murder.

The larger racketeering case is based, in part, on Bennett’s lyrics and some social media posts, the AJC reported. Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis said the indictments of the suspected Bloods members, which she called “unprecedented” in its scope, will be the first of several to come targeting street gangs.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.