Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci in Fulton jail after surrendering on racketeering charges

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has been in jail for a week after surrendering to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on racketeering charges.
The rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, turned himself in after he was named, along with 11 others, in a blockbuster 105-count indictment targeting the Bloods gang, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Bennett was out of jail after posting bond in a separate murder case, but it was expected that he would be required to turn himself in on the new charges.
Bennett surrendered to deputies on May 10 and has been housed in the Fulton County Jail since then, Channel 2 Action News reported Monday.
Drew Findling, Bennett’s attorney, said the rapper was not a gang member.
“He’s not guilty of all charges,” Findling said.
Findling said that the murder charge against Bennett, which has since been rolled into the racketeering case against him, will not stick in court. According to Findling, the incident happened when someone shot at Bennett’s car as he was driving with friends. Someone in the back seat defensively returned fire, and in the ensuing exchange of shots, a passenger in the car was killed, Findling said. Because Bennett was the driver, he was charged with felony murder.
The larger racketeering case is based, in part, on Bennett’s lyrics and some social media posts, the AJC reported. Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis said the indictments of the suspected Bloods members, which she called “unprecedented” in its scope, will be the first of several to come targeting street gangs.
