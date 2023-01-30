X
YSL defendant files formal complaint against Fulton deputies

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago
Second excessive use of force allegation lodged this week

The attorney for one of the defendants in the YSL trial submitted a formal complaint against Fulton County deputies alleging an excessive use of force injured her client. It’s the second complaint filed against deputies this week.

Attorney Teombre Calland, who represents Kahlieff Adams, filed the complaint Friday alleging deputies conducted a routine search of Adams that ended with him being “tased and assaulted.”

“This interaction with your officers required an emergency visit to Grady Hospital,” Calland wrote in a complaint sent to Sheriff Patrick Labat.

According to the complaint, Adams has pain in his back and abrasions on his hands, neck and arms. He also has burn marks and scars from where Fulton County deputies used a Taser on him, Calland said. She also said her client’s blood pressure and heart rate were elevated.

The deputies involved did not have their body cameras activated during the incident, according to the complaint.

“Body cameras allow for transparency and aid in ensuring public trust in the police force. This behavior has become routine and intentional,” Calland wrote.

Credit: Steve Schaefer

She is requesting an outside agency conduct a formal investigation to ensure those responsible “are held accountable for their actions.”

“My client’s injuries were avoidable. The conduct of your officers was negligent and inappropriate,” Calland wrote to Labat. “There is a valid concern that your officers are routinely interacting with persons in their line of duty and refusing to activate their worn cameras.”

Last week, Adams was accused of conducting “a hand-to-hand” drug transaction in open court with Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. Prosecutors alleged Adams handed Williams a Percocet pill.

Attorneys for Williams say their client was stunned when Adams walked up and allegedly handed him the prescription pain pill. Williams was not charged in the incident.

Last week, Calland dismissed the claims against her client.

“Mr. Adams adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to the conclusion of this trial,” she said.

In a separate motion, another defense attorney said Adams was taken to a holding area following the encounter with Williams.

Defense attorneys saw “at least two officers remove their belts and firearms” before going into the holding area, then heard “several minutes” of loud noises coming from the back.

Adams, who is currently serving a life sentence at Hays State Prison for a 2019 murder conviction, was charged with conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO Act and attempted murder in the sprawling gang case.

He is now also charged with possession of schedule II controlled substances, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of an alcoholic beverage by an inmate.

Adams’ complaint comes days after another attorney alleged deputies injured her client.

Attorney Angela D’Williams, who represents Rodalius Ryan, filed a formal complaint against deputy Morris Kandakai after he was involved in a scuffle with Ryan before he was transported to the Fulton County courthouse.

Morris has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. Ryan was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and obstruction of police.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Pornography and teens: Kids are curious and searching online
