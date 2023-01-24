Young Thug surprised by courtroom pill handoff, attorneys say

Deputies immediately approached Williams and told him to hand over the alleged contraband, video shows. Kahlieff Adams and two other co-defendants were charged in connection with the incident but Williams was not.

Williams, 31, is set to stand trial alongside 13 alleged gang associates. The Grammy-winning rapper is accused of being the leader of Young Slime Life, an alleged criminal street gang based in southwest Atlanta.

Defense attorneys maintain YSL is just a record label, though several of those charged have had to acknowledge that YSL is a gang under oath in exchange for their plea deals.

In their motion, Williams attorneys said he appeared to be startled by the object being passed to him.

“It is patently clear from the images that there was no communication, solicitation or request from Mr. Williams prior to that,” his attorneys said.

Following the incident, Adams had to be taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Prosecutors said it appeared he had ingested additional contraband, but another defense attorney accused deputies of using their Tasers on him in a back room.

Because all of the defendants must be present during proceedings, court was suspended for the day before any potential jurors could be questioned.

Last week’s filing by the state accuses Williams of delaying court proceedings. In their latest motion, the rappers’ attorneys said they seek to set the record straight.

“It is absolutely bewildering as to why the state would blatantly misrepresent the reason for the cessation of courtroom activities in its motion when it knew that assertion was inaccurate,” Williams’ attorneys wrote.

They called the state’s motion “frivolous and gratutitious,” and asked that the judge strike it from the record.

More than 600 potential jurors were summoned to court at the beginning of the year for the high-profile gang trial. Weeks later, prosecutors and defense attorneys are still working through hardships and haven’t seated anyone.

Most of those who have asked to be excused say they can’t afford to miss work to serve on a jury for six to nine months, which is how long the trial is expected to last.

Jury selection is set to continue Tuesday morning.