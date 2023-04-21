YSL attorney released on $5,000 bond

Manettas, 32, is representing defendant Miles Farley in the sweeping Young Slime Life gang case. He was held at the courthouse for most of the day before being brought to the Fulton County jail for processing. He was released Thursday night after nearly nine hours in custody.

Following Manettas’ arrest, Chief Judge Ural Glanville announced that his client’s case would be severed from the gang and racketeering trial, bringing the number of remaining defendants set to stand trial to 13.

Manettas’ attorney called the lawyer’s arrest “outrageous” and said it was a total overreach on the part of the sheriff’s office.

“It’s just crazy,” Tevis said. “It was crazy enough (Wednesday) when a defendant got arrested in the middle of proceedings. Now they’re arresting lawyers.”

Defendant Rodalius Ryan was abruptly pulled out of court after deputies suspected he had marijuana. Two bags of weed were found sewn into his second pair of boxer shorts, Sheriff Patrick Labat said.

Tevis said there is nothing illegal about bringing prescribed medication into the courthouse and thinks the deputies should have done a little research or run it up the chain of command before deciding to arrest an officer of the court on the spot.

“It’s like they decided to shoot first and ask questions later,” he said. “This is already going to be a long, complicated trial and it seems like day after day, there’s something else that has nothing to do with the trial injecting more complications, more delays.”

Tevis said he considers his client’s arrest unlawful and said the only disruption to court proceedings was caused by the deputies themselves.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Farley’s case. The defendant has no criminal record, but is accused of murder and other charges in the sweeping gang indictment. Manettas argued this week that this client should be granted bond as he awaits trial, but the judge has yet to rule on that motion.