Young Thug’s lawyer granted bond, will not have to report to jail this week

Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel learned he will not have to spend Father’s Day behind bars after the Georgia Supreme Court granted his emergency motion for bond.

In an order issued Wednesday afternoon, the court stayed Steel’s 20-day jail sentence pending the resolution of his appeal of Judge Ural Glanville’s ruling holding him in criminal contempt. Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for Steel, said she was glad Steel doesn’t have to report to jail by 7 p.m. Friday, as Glanville had ordered on Monday.

“We are thrilled that Brian will be home with his family for Father’s Day this weekend,” she said. “We appreciate how quickly and thoughtfully our appellate courts handled this unfortunate situation.”

Steel was held in contempt after he refused to disclose who told him about a private meeting between Glanville, Fulton County prosecutors and Kenneth Copeland, a witness in the ongoing gang and racketeering trial against Young Thug and his alleged associates. Copeland’s then-attorney, Kayla Bumpus, was also at the closed-door meeting, court filings show.

Glanville ordered Steel to spend the next 10 weekends in jail, angering many Atlanta attorneys who felt the sentence was unjustified. Steel, who had asked to serve his sentence alongside his client in the Cobb County Jail, appealed Glanville’s ruling and requested that his sentence be halted.

