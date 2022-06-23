Wounded Cobb County suspect makes overnight escape from hospital

A man arrested Wednesday night following a shooting near Marietta escaped police custody while under observation at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Cobb County, police said.
Now Marietta police are searching for the escaped suspect, identified as 37-year-old Ulysses Andre Roberson.
The Austell man was taken into custody on drug charges Wednesday after officers found him in possession of “distribution amounts” of crack cocaine, police said in a news release.
Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said Roberson was taken to Kennestone to be treated for two gunshot wounds. Somehow he managed to break the handcuffs that chained him to his hospital bed, allowing him to slip out of the facility undetected around 1:45 a.m.
The chain of events that led to Roberson’s escape started when police were called to reports of a shooting Wednesday. Officers were tipped off that someone involved in the shooting suffered at least one gunshot wound, McPhilamy said.
Investigators believe that person was Roberson, although they did not say what his alleged involvement was. Police located his vehicle near the Cobb Parkway corridor in South Cobb after searching the area for more than an hour.
After police located him, Roberson drove to a nearby apartment complex where he abandoned his vehicle and ran away, McPhilamy said. Police deployed K-9 officer Jacquo, who tracked Roberson down in some nearby woods. That’s where he was arrested at 8:30 p.m., the news release stated.
The suspect was taken to Kennestone to be treated for his gunshot wounds when he escaped.
Preliminary reports suggested Roberson was seen fleeing in blue hospital scrubs with the handcuffs still attached to his left wrist.
Police said he does not appear to pose an immediate threat to the general public.
Anyone who sees Roberson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author