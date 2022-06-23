Wounded Cobb County suspect makes overnight escape from hospital

Investigators believe that person was Roberson, although they did not say what his alleged involvement was. Police located his vehicle near the Cobb Parkway corridor in South Cobb after searching the area for more than an hour.

After police located him, Roberson drove to a nearby apartment complex where he abandoned his vehicle and ran away, McPhilamy said. Police deployed K-9 officer Jacquo, who tracked Roberson down in some nearby woods. That’s where he was arrested at 8:30 p.m., the news release stated.

The suspect was taken to Kennestone to be treated for his gunshot wounds when he escaped.

Preliminary reports suggested Roberson was seen fleeing in blue hospital scrubs with the handcuffs still attached to his left wrist.

Police said he does not appear to pose an immediate threat to the general public.

Anyone who sees Roberson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

