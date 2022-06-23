ajc logo
X

Wounded Cobb County suspect makes overnight escape from hospital

Police say Ulysses Andre Roberson, a 37-year-old man arrested following a Wednesday night shooting near Marietta, escaped custody while being treated at a hospital.

Combined ShapeCaption
Police say Ulysses Andre Roberson, a 37-year-old man arrested following a Wednesday night shooting near Marietta, escaped custody while being treated at a hospital.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

A man arrested Wednesday night following a shooting near Marietta escaped police custody while under observation at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Cobb County, police said.

Now Marietta police are searching for the escaped suspect, identified as 37-year-old Ulysses Andre Roberson.

The Austell man was taken into custody on drug charges Wednesday after officers found him in possession of “distribution amounts” of crack cocaine, police said in a news release.

Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said Roberson was taken to Kennestone to be treated for two gunshot wounds. Somehow he managed to break the handcuffs that chained him to his hospital bed, allowing him to slip out of the facility undetected around 1:45 a.m.

The chain of events that led to Roberson’s escape started when police were called to reports of a shooting Wednesday. Officers were tipped off that someone involved in the shooting suffered at least one gunshot wound, McPhilamy said.

Investigators believe that person was Roberson, although they did not say what his alleged involvement was. Police located his vehicle near the Cobb Parkway corridor in South Cobb after searching the area for more than an hour.

After police located him, Roberson drove to a nearby apartment complex where he abandoned his vehicle and ran away, McPhilamy said. Police deployed K-9 officer Jacquo, who tracked Roberson down in some nearby woods. That’s where he was arrested at 8:30 p.m., the news release stated.

The suspect was taken to Kennestone to be treated for his gunshot wounds when he escaped.

Preliminary reports suggested Roberson was seen fleeing in blue hospital scrubs with the handcuffs still attached to his left wrist.

Police said he does not appear to pose an immediate threat to the general public.

Anyone who sees Roberson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
Atlanta teams frustrated but continue to support legal sports betting
7h ago
Justin Ross Harris’ ex-wife reacts to decision reversing his murder conviction
7h ago
More record heat grips Georgia, threatening vulnerable populations
12h ago
More record heat grips Georgia, threatening vulnerable populations
12h ago
Standing-room-only tickets on sale for Freddie Freeman’s return
8h ago
The Latest
Griffin man arrested in shooting that injured father, killed woman
3h ago
Middle Georgia sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill man who pointed gun at them
3h ago
Police arrest driver accused in Marietta hit-and-run
5h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top