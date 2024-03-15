Crime & Public Safety

Work to repair burned Cheshire Bridge Road overpass underway

The overpass is expected to partially reopen by April 1
Parts of Cheshire Bridge Road near Faulkner Road will remain closed until at least April 1 as works begins on the overpass.

Credit: ATLDOT

Credit: ATLDOT

Parts of Cheshire Bridge Road near Faulkner Road will remain closed until at least April 1 as works begins on the overpass.
By
48 minutes ago

Work to rebuild and reopen a stretch of Cheshire Bridge Road started this week, three months after it closed due to a massive fire under an overpass, officials confirmed.

Atlanta Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Frierson said Thursday that contractors are expected to work a “seven-day-a-week, 24-hour-a-day schedule” to quickly repair the structural damage to the bridge over the railroad tracks near Faulkner Road.

The bridge has been closed since Dec. 20 when a fire broke out under the bridge during one of the coldest nights of the season. It’s the second time in two years that the bridge was shut down, leaving motorists to navigate detours and local business owners facing more financial losses.

ExplorePart of Cheshire Bridge Road closed again due to fire under overpass

During the construction, Cheshire Bridge Road between Faulkner Road and Wellbourne Drive will remain closed — at least partially. Frierson said that two lanes will reopen by April 1 and construction is expected to be completed by May 1.

“Safety has remained our primary focus as we have worked to inspect and evaluate the damage and develop a plan for repairing and reopening the bridge for public use,” ATLDOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness said.

“The work has been deliberate and comprehensive,” he added. “We are confident that in collaborating with our utility, design, and engineering partners and the community, the construction will be completed in the safest, most efficient manner possible.”

ExploreCity plans to clear encampments under bridges at risk of fire

ATLDOT did not say why it took several months for work to begin. However, while fire officials have not said if they’ve determined what sparked the blaze, city officials and advocates suspected it was the unintentional result of unhoused Atlantans trying to keep warm. And the city announced plans in January to clear out homeless encampments under bridges susceptible to fire.

Work is planned to be complete on the Cheshire Bridge Road overpass by May 1.

Credit: Bill Torpy

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Torpy

That stretch of Cheshire Bridge Road is no stranger to closures. It had been open for just over a year after a fire broke out under another bridge in 2021. That bridge had to be demolished and rebuilt and is about a quarter-mile from the December fire.

And in November 2023, a nearby apartment complex fire caused several closures that continue to affect travel in the area. Parts of Lindbergh Drive remain closed at the intersection of Cheshire Bridge Road.

Frierson said that weather conditions, including heavy rain, could impact the work being done to the Cheshire Bridge Road overpass, which could delay the completion.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

ATLANTA FALCONS
What is tampering? A closer look at Falcons deal for Kirk Cousins2h ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

Fulton property tax payments back online after hack
1h ago

Credit: Elissa Eubanks

Atlanta water treatment leak sends E. coli surging in Chattahoochee River
9h ago

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
9h ago

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
9h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Is Georgia a top Biden target? Some Democrats fret it won’t be
9h ago
The Latest

Security guard, suspect injured in struggle over gun in SW Atlanta
41m ago
DeKalb man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in teen’s 2020 killing
1h ago
UPDATE
2 arrested in Kennesaw fatal shooting; 1st since 2019
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
21h ago
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief