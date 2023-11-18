Residents of charred Atlanta apartment to file lawsuit against property owners

According to a December 2022 fire inspection report, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department did not find the complex to be out of code.

The fire was sparked by two people setting off fireworks on the roof of the four-story building around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 10, causing mass evacuations in the 283-unit complex, according to police. Atlanta fire Chief Rod Smith described the blaze as “a complete anomaly” because it started on the roof, stating that it may have impacted and delayed the alarm and sprinkler systems.

But Dean said the property had several issues with its fire suppression system, including broken control valves and corroded sprinkler heads. He added that Avenium, a property management and real estate company based in New Jersey that manages the Reserve, was aware of the issues.

“(Avenium) took over in December 2021, and then they learned pretty quickly that there were issues with the fire suppression system,” Dean said.

Two people, 42-year-old Robert Stokes and 24-year-old Charnelle Gunn, are accused of “intentionally” damaging the property and causing the blaze, according to their arrest warrants. They face charges of criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

Dean said he thinks the blaze could have been avoided if management didn’t allow people onto the roof.

“There was no reason that people should have been allowed on the roof. The apartment knew that people were going up there, and children were going up there,” he said.

Credit: Caroline Silva Credit: Caroline Silva

The blaze, which continued to burn overnight and most of the day Nov. 11, required more than 80 firefighters, who encountered heavy smoke and fire on the roof of the complex. All of the residents were able to evacuate, but 17 people were treated for smoke inhalation and various minor injuries, fire officials said.

At least four 911 calls were made the evening of the fire.

“The roof is on fire! The roof is on fire! Ma’am, the roof is on fire,” a caller repeated in a panic to a 911 dispatcher.

Several residents who spoke during the Saturday news conference detailed having to start from scratch after losing nearly everything they’ve ever owned in the fire.

Alyssa Greene recounted getting a video call from her partner and watching her home burn down. She rushed home and they made it out of their apartment with only a couple of backpacks, their cats and their cars.

“I lost every art piece that I’ve done since I was 12 years old. I lost my family’s recipes that have been passed down for almost 100 years. I lost every stuffed animal I’ve had since elementary school,” she said.

Alexander Lanz, who had lived at the complex for two years and worked for Avenium as an assistant community director on the property from December 2021 until July 2022, said he experienced “how negligent the owners were in the regard of the treatment of this building.” He alleges that sprinklers throughout the property were defective and that fire alarms would constantly go off.

Parts of Lavista and Cheshire Bridge roads remained closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic Saturday, and access to the buildings and parking garage at the complex are shut down due to the possibility of structure collapse.

Officials said the fire department is taking a three-pronged approach to the investigation: revisiting what was authorized by the city’s Office of Buildings; looking into code enforcement and the fire marshal’s office’s records; and investigating the cause.

Employees of Avenium and the Reserve at LaVista Walk could not be reached for comment Saturday afternoon; calls to the apartment complex are greeted with a recorded message.

The apartment complex’s website does not mention the fire. The website features details about several different types and sizes of apartments, pictures of a Zen garden, pools and an exercise room. It also mentions the building’s proximity to several nearby sites and restaurants, including the Pancake House where Saturday’s meeting was held.