Woman struck, killed by teen driver on his way to Forsyth school, deputies say

A teenage boy fatally struck a woman and injured her fiance Friday while driving to school in Forsyth County, authorities said.
The 17-year-old driver allegedly hit the Utah couple from behind around 10 a.m. as they were walking on the sidewalk on Majors Road near Ronald Reagan Boulevard, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Leslie Schwendiman died from her injuries after the crash, deputies said, while her fiance Steve Olsen was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
“The couple were in town for a wedding,” the sheriff’s office said.
According to authorities, the teen was traveling northbound on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in a 2012 Acura MDX while heading to Denmark High School, about three miles away. He tried to turn left onto Majors Road but “was not able to make the turn safely, likely due to speed,” deputies said, and drove onto the sidewalk.
The sheriff’s office declined to comment Monday on if the teen will face charges, saying the “case remains under investigation.” His name was not released.
