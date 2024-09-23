Woman struck, killed by teen driver on his way to Forsyth school, deputies say

A teenage boy fatally struck a woman and injured her fiance Friday while driving to school in Forsyth County, authorities said.

The 17-year-old driver allegedly hit the Utah couple from behind around 10 a.m. as they were walking on the sidewalk on Majors Road near Ronald Reagan Boulevard, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Leslie Schwendiman died from her injuries after the crash, deputies said, while her fiance Steve Olsen was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.