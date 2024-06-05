Breaking: Court halts Georgia Trump case until Willis appeal decided
Woman sought, accused of ‘intentionally’ setting Gwinnett homes on fire

Hong Huynh, 61, is wanted in connection with two house fires in Gwinnett County, officials said.

Hong Huynh, 61, is wanted in connection with two house fires in Gwinnett County, officials said.
By
31 minutes ago

A 61-year-old woman is being sought after “intentionally” setting fire to two Gwinnett County homes Saturday morning, authorities said.

Within a span of around 20 minutes, Hong Huynh ignited homes about three miles apart, officials announced Wednesday. Multiple warrants have been issued for the Norcross woman, the fire department confirmed, but the charges she is facing have not been disclosed.

Around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, a 911 caller reported that her neighbor’s garage was ablaze. Within minutes, firefighters arrived at the two-story home in the 6000 block of Buckingham Court and located a victim. A man who lived there was taken to a hospital with serious injuries sustained during the blaze, officials said.

The fire was extinguished at 6:13 a.m., and by that time, crews had already been called to another house fire in the 1300 block of Turners Ridge Drive.

That fire was reported at 6:04 a.m. by one of the residents, who told dispatchers the flames were spreading to a vehicle in her driveway. Officials said they confirmed the fire appeared to have started in the exterior of the two-story home.

The blaze was extinguished by 6:20 a.m. One person sustained injuries not considered life-threatening.

Ten people were displaced, including two children, between the two fires.

Investigators said they determined both fires were “set intentionally and were connected,” but did not explain why the homes were targeted.

Anyone with information on Huynh’s whereabouts or the fires is asked to contact Gwinnett fire investigators at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-282-5804.

FBI raids Atlanta corporate landlord in probe of rental market price fixing

