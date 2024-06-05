Woman sought, accused of ‘intentionally’ setting Gwinnett homes on fire

The fire was extinguished at 6:13 a.m., and by that time, crews had already been called to another house fire in the 1300 block of Turners Ridge Drive.

That fire was reported at 6:04 a.m. by one of the residents, who told dispatchers the flames were spreading to a vehicle in her driveway. Officials said they confirmed the fire appeared to have started in the exterior of the two-story home.

The blaze was extinguished by 6:20 a.m. One person sustained injuries not considered life-threatening.

Ten people were displaced, including two children, between the two fires.

Investigators said they determined both fires were “set intentionally and were connected,” but did not explain why the homes were targeted.

Anyone with information on Huynh’s whereabouts or the fires is asked to contact Gwinnett fire investigators at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-282-5804.

