Woman injured in shootout at Atlantic Station was a bystander, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A woman was caught in the crossfire when two groups began shooting at each other at Atlantic Station on Saturday night, according to police.

Atlanta officers were called to the popular shopping and dining district after a person was reported shot on 19th Street shortly before midnight. Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, and she was alert when she was taken to a hospital, police said in a statement.

Investigators believe gunfire erupted between separate groups of men, and she was an innocent bystander, the statement read. While most retail stores were closed at the time, there are several restaurants, a bowling alley and a movie theater within yards of the shooting scene.

No other details were released by police.

In a statement, Atlantic Station said the suspects were “quickly apprehended” by police and security. Police have not yet confirmed if anyone was taken into custody, or whether arrests were made.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the injured person, who we wish a quick recovery,” the retail district said in the statement. “The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority, and we are working with law enforcement as they continue to investigate this matter. Because this is an active investigation, we cannot provide any further details at this time.”

