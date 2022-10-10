Woman injured in shootout at Atlantic Station was a bystander, police say

Atlanta officers were called to the popular shopping and dining district after a person was reported shot on 19th Street shortly before midnight. Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, and she was alert when she was taken to a hospital, police said in a statement.

Investigators believe gunfire erupted between separate groups of men, and she was an innocent bystander, the statement read. While most retail stores were closed at the time, there are several restaurants, a bowling alley and a movie theater within yards of the shooting scene.