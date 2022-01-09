Bystander shot after gunfire erupts at Atlantic Station

Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot around midnight outside Bowlero along 19th Street and found a 27-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. The woman was stable when taken to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two groups were outside the bowling alley when they got into a dispute, police said. At some point, someone began shooting and the victim was struck by a bullet as she walked nearby, police said. Authorities said that the woman was not part of either group.