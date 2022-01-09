Bystander shot after gunfire erupts at Atlantic Station

A bystander was injured early Sunday after gunfire erupted outside a business at Atlantic Station, police said.
Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot around midnight outside Bowlero along 19th Street and found a 27-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. The woman was stable when taken to the hospital.
The preliminary investigation revealed that two groups were outside the bowling alley when they got into a dispute, police said. At some point, someone began shooting and the victim was struck by a bullet as she walked nearby, police said. Authorities said that the woman was not part of either group.
Police did not release any information about a suspect.
Sunday’s shooting is not the first to happen at Atlantic Station recently. In late December, an off-duty Georgia State University police officer shot a 16-year-old boy who exchanged gunfire with a group along 17th Street during a fight, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Atlanta police responded to the scene after the shooting and multiple witnesses say a crowd of more than 100 teenagers were gathered at the location.
Just days later, Atlanta police responded to the Ellington Midtown apartment complex along 17th Street and found a car with multiple bullet holes blocking the entrance to the parking garage, the AJC previously reported. They also found damage that was the result of gunfire on the wall of the building near its entrance.
