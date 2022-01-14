Atlantic Station implements new curfew for minors after recent gunfire, rising crime

This decision comes as part of management’s continued effort to update and invest in the shopping plaza’s security program, which includes an around-the-clock team and more than 500 surveillance cameras throughout the property, the spokesperson added.

Explore Witnesses reported massive crowd of teens before gunfire at Atlantic Station

The decision also comes, in part, after gunfire erupted Dec. 26 just after 10 p.m. among a group of more than 100 teenagers on 17th Street, the AJC previously reported. In 911 calls released from that night, witnesses described a chaotic scene. Callers reported fights breaking out among the crowd, which eventually escalated to gun violence.

“We have over 100 juveniles on the property fighting each other and starting fights all over the place,” a caller who identified herself as a security employee told dispatch. “They are just running and fighting ... we need some assistance ASAP, please.”

Things escalated and frantic callers began alerting emergency dispatch of a shooting in the area, scattering the crowds.

“I heard gunshots and like, I was driving by and I saw like a bunch of people running,” another caller said. “It was at least 20 or 30 shots.”

A Georgia State University officer working an extra job and a security guard attempted to intervene as the gunshots rang out. After seeing a 16-year-old “actively firing shots into a crowd,” the officer shot the suspect, GSU interim police Chief Anthony Coleman said at the time. The teen survived the shooting.

Caption An off-duty Georgia State University officer shot a teen who was firing into a crowd at Atlantic Station in late December, police said. Caption An off-duty Georgia State University officer shot a teen who was firing into a crowd at Atlantic Station in late December, police said.

Just days later, Atlanta police responded to the Ellington Midtown apartment complex along 17th Street and found a car with multiple bullet holes blocking the entrance to the parking garage. They also found damage that was the result of gunfire on the wall of the building near its entrance.

Most recently, a bystander was shot while walking past a group outside Bowlero along 19th Street. Atlanta police said two groups were outside the bowling alley when they got into a dispute. At some point, someone began shooting and the victim was struck as she walked nearby, police said. Authorities said the woman was not part of either group.

Explore Bystander shot after gunfire erupts at Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station’s new curfew is reminiscent of the policy Lenox Square put in place in September in response to rising crime in Buckhead and several shootings that had taken place on the property.

Their “youth supervision program” enforces that anyone under 18 has to be accompanied by their parent or an adult 21 or older after 3 p.m. Management also installed weapons detectors, hired off-duty Atlanta police officers to patrol and even allowed police to open a mini-precinct inside the mall after shootings at Lenox began to dominate headlines in 2020, tarnishing the mall’s reputation as a high-end, luxury shopping destination.