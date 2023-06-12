X

Woman hit with large rock in attack on Lanier Islands dock, cops say

25-year-old victim said she did not know her attacker

A woman waiting for a friend at a Lanier Islands dock was injured Thursday night after she was attacked with a rock by another woman whom she did not know, Hall County authorities said.

The 25-year-old victim was riding a jet ski with her friend on Lake Lanier just before she said she was attacked, according to the Hall sheriff’s office. The woman was dropped off at a dock at the Port of Indecision Marina while her friend returned to another boat, but as she waited, she was approached by another woman.

Her attacker was carrying a rock about the size of a baseball and used it to hit the victim in the head, the woman told investigators. She said she was also punched by the unknown woman. The rock left a cut on the her forehead that required her to be taken to the hospital.

Deputies were called to the property by a security guard around 9 p.m., but the suspect had left the scene by the time they arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

It was not clear what may have provoked the attack, according to the sheriff’s office. The boat slips at the Port of Indecision are accessible from the beach and entertainment area at the Margaritaville water park but secured with a locked gate.

The suspect has not been identified and no one has been arrested as of Monday, according to authorities.

