Woman found dead, man arrested after 7-hour standoff at South Fulton home

South Fulton police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home on Grammercy Drive which prompted a SWAT standoff Thursday morning. A suspect was taken into custody, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

South Fulton police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home on Grammercy Drive which prompted a SWAT standoff Thursday morning. A suspect was taken into custody, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A woman was found dead when a SWAT team stormed a South Fulton home at the end of a seven-hour standoff Thursday morning.

The suspected shooter, an unidentified man, was taken into custody, Channel 2 Action News reported. His arrest came after negotiations soured at a home on Grammercy Drive, where the man had been barricaded since late Wednesday night, according to the news station.

Investigators collect evidence at a home on Grammercy Drive in South Fulton where a woman was shot and a man was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff Thursday.

Investigators collect evidence at a home on Grammercy Drive in South Fulton where a woman was shot and a man was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff Thursday.

Investigators collect evidence at a home on Grammercy Drive in South Fulton where a woman was shot and a man was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff Thursday.

South Fulton police responded to the Wellesley Estates neighborhood off Union Road after the woman was shot, authorities told Channel 2. SWAT was called in when the man refused to let the officers inside.

The woman’s body was found by the SWAT team after the man was arrested, according to police. The victim and the suspect are related, but their relationship was not disclosed, the news station reported.

Police collect evidence Thursday morning at a home on Grammercy Drive where a woman was shot and killed. The victim and suspect were related, South Fulton police told Channel 2.

Police collect evidence Thursday morning at a home on Grammercy Drive where a woman was shot and killed. The victim and suspect were related, South Fulton police told Channel 2.

Police collect evidence Thursday morning at a home on Grammercy Drive where a woman was shot and killed. The victim and suspect were related, South Fulton police told Channel 2.

Neighbors said they saw three women run out of the home Wednesday night screaming “he shot her!” The family had just moved in this past Christmas and was still getting acquainted with the neighborhood, according to resident Marc White.

White and his wife watched the standoff unfold but were forced back inside when officers began shooting projectiles through the home’s windows. Some kind of gas burned their throats and eyes, he said.

Investigators remain at the home Thursday morning collecting evidence. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

