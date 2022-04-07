Woman found dead, man arrested after 7-hour standoff at South Fulton home

Caption Police collect evidence Thursday morning at a home on Grammercy Drive where a woman was shot and killed. The victim and suspect were related, South Fulton police told Channel 2. Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Caption Police collect evidence Thursday morning at a home on Grammercy Drive where a woman was shot and killed. The victim and suspect were related, South Fulton police told Channel 2. Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Neighbors said they saw three women run out of the home Wednesday night screaming “he shot her!” The family had just moved in this past Christmas and was still getting acquainted with the neighborhood, according to resident Marc White.

White and his wife watched the standoff unfold but were forced back inside when officers began shooting projectiles through the home’s windows. Some kind of gas burned their throats and eyes, he said.

Investigators remain at the home Thursday morning collecting evidence. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

