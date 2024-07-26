Crime & Public Safety

Woman found dead inside Roswell apartment; suspect detained

A woman was found dead inside a Roswell apartment Friday morning, police said.

Credit: File photo

A woman was found dead inside a Roswell apartment Friday morning, police said.
By
2 minutes ago

Roswell police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment Friday morning.

It was just before 8:30 a.m. when the victim’s family member called police after finding her dead inside one of the units at the Champions Green Apartments on Belmont Drive. When officers arrived, they confirmed the woman had died and that she had suffered “injuries consistent with a homicide.” Her name was not publicly released.

“Preliminary information indicates that this was a domestic-related crime,” police spokesperson Officer Tim Lupo said.

A suspect was detained shortly before 10 a.m., but Lupo said charges had not been filed as of noon. There are no additional suspects, he added.

No other details were released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

