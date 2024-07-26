Woman found dead inside Roswell apartment; suspect detained

Roswell police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment Friday morning.

It was just before 8:30 a.m. when the victim’s family member called police after finding her dead inside one of the units at the Champions Green Apartments on Belmont Drive. When officers arrived, they confirmed the woman had died and that she had suffered “injuries consistent with a homicide.” Her name was not publicly released.

“Preliminary information indicates that this was a domestic-related crime,” police spokesperson Officer Tim Lupo said.