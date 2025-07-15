Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Former MLB pitcher Dan Serafini is convicted of murder in the 2021 shootings of his wife's parents

Retired MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini has been convicted of murder and attempted murder in the shootings of his wife’s parents during a burglary at their home four years ago near Lake Tahoe in California
FILE - Italy's Dan Serafini throws before the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, March 6, 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Italy's Dan Serafini throws before the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, March 6, 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
1 hour ago

AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — Retired MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini has been convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shootings of his wife’s parents during a burglary at their home four years ago near Lake Tahoe in California.

A Placer County jury on Monday found the 51-year-old guilty of killing his father-in-law, Gary Spohr, and severely wounding his mother-in-law, Wendy Wood, on June 5, 2021, at their home on the lake's west shore. Wood received extensive rehabilitation but died a year after the shooting.

Serafini also was convicted of first-degree burglary.

Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Richard Miller, who prosecuted the case, told jurors that Serafini hated his wife's wealthy parents and was heard saying he was willing to pay $20,000 to have them killed, the Sacramento Bee reported.

A left-hander, Serafini was drafted in 1992 by the Minnesota Twins. He also played for the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.

The jury was shown transcripts of angry emails and text messages between Serafini and his in-laws in which they were involved in a heated, ongoing dispute over a $1.3 million loan to help fund his wife’s fledgling horse ranch business, the Bee reported.

Defense attorney David Dratman argued that there was no physical evidence linking Serafini to the crime scene, noting that security camera footage showed a masked intruder entering the couple’s home who appeared to be younger with a smaller body frame than the former baseball player.

Dratman told the jury that although his client had a rocky relationship with his in-laws, the couple was generous with Serafini and his wife, loaning them money and treating them to lavish vacations. “Does that provide a motive for murder? That’s killing the golden goose,” Dratman said in his closing argument.

Dratman declined to comment about the verdict.

Serafini faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced Aug. 18.

FILE - Chiba Lotte Marines manager Bobby Valentine, left, talks with his starter Dan Serafini, formerly of the Cincinnati Reds, during the fifth inning of Game Four in the Japan Series baseball game against the Hanshin Tigers at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, western Japan, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2005. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Nearly 19 years after his wife's death, Jon Worrell was arrested in Missouri and charged in the cold case killing, authorities said. (Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Coffee County Sheriff's Office

A husband, a nanny and an unsolved killing: Cracking Georgia’s cold cases

Cold case investigators in Georgia are using new technologies as they work to solve decades-old crimes.

Los Angeles man dies in jail while awaiting trial for killing and dismemberment of wife, her parents

Man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump wants to represent himself in Florida case

The Latest

Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, attends a Senate Foreign Relations Committee nomination hearing on his nomination to be U.S. Representative to the United Nations, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

Mike Waltz pledges to make UN 'great again' at Senate confirmation hearing

4m ago

What to know about the Massachusetts assisted-living facility fire that killed 9

5m ago

Brazilian ex-President Jair Bolsonaro echoes Trump by describing coup plot trial as a 'witch hunt'

5m ago

Featured

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight

The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.

The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes

TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.

1h ago