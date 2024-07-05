Woman found dead in NW Atlanta on 4th of July

A woman was found dead with a severe wound in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning, officials said.
Just before noon on the 4th of July, a 911 call came in about a person who was not responsive in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in the Mozley Park neighborhood, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The area is a stone’s throw from an I-20 exit ramp and between two gas stations.
Officers discovered a woman with an “apparent life-threatening wound” who was unconscious and not breathing, police said.
The identity of the victim or possible suspects, as well as the circumstances of her death were not publicly released.
Police are treating the case as a homicide, officials said.
About the Author
Credit: McCracken Poston