Woman found dead in NW Atlanta on 4th of July

A woman was found dead with a severe wound in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning, officials said.

Just before noon on the 4th of July, a 911 call came in about a person who was not responsive in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in the Mozley Park neighborhood, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The area is a stone’s throw from an I-20 exit ramp and between two gas stations.

Officers discovered a woman with an “apparent life-threatening wound” who was unconscious and not breathing, police said.