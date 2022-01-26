Woman critically injured in drive-by shooting in Clayton County

A woman was seriously injured Tuesday evening in a drive-by shooting at a home in Clayton County.
Officers responded to the home on Waggoner Place in Rex just after 7:20 p.m., Clayton police said in a news release. At the scene, they found a woman lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.
The woman, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.
No further information was released about the circumstances of the shooting, but Clayton police are asking for help with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting or video footage from the area is asked to contact police at 770-477-3550.
