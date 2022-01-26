Hamburger icon
Woman critically injured in drive-by shooting in Clayton County

A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home in Rex, Clayton County police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

A woman was seriously injured Tuesday evening in a drive-by shooting at a home in Clayton County.

Officers responded to the home on Waggoner Place in Rex just after 7:20 p.m., Clayton police said in a news release. At the scene, they found a woman lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

No further information was released about the circumstances of the shooting, but Clayton police are asking for help with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting or video footage from the area is asked to contact police at 770-477-3550.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

