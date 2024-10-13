Crime & Public Safety

Woman arrested after 90-year-old stabbed to death at Buckhead apartments

A 65-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in the death of a 90-year-old man who was stabbed at a Buckhead apartment complex last month, police said.

By
45 minutes ago

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 90-year-old man last month at a Buckhead apartment complex, authorities said Sunday.

Janet Williams, 65, was taken into custody by detectives and booked into the Fulton County Jail Thursday on a murder charge, Atlanta police said. She is accused of stabbing Chun Kim several times at the Marion Apartments on Sept. 25.

Atlanta police were called just before 8 a.m. that day to the complex in the 700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard, located near Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh/Morosgo neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found Kim suffering from several stab wounds, officials said.

The Korean man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews.

No other details were provided by police, including a motive or what led up to the stabbing. Williams is being held without bond, according to online records.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

