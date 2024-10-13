Woman arrested after 90-year-old stabbed to death at Buckhead apartments

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 90-year-old man last month at a Buckhead apartment complex, authorities said Sunday.

Janet Williams, 65, was taken into custody by detectives and booked into the Fulton County Jail Thursday on a murder charge, Atlanta police said. She is accused of stabbing Chun Kim several times at the Marion Apartments on Sept. 25.

Atlanta police were called just before 8 a.m. that day to the complex in the 700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard, located near Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh/Morosgo neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found Kim suffering from several stab wounds, officials said.