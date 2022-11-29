ajc logo
Woman accused of fatally shooting father of their children in DeKalb

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A domestic dispute in DeKalb County turned deadly Sunday and ended with a woman behind bars, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Edenberry Lane at about 11 a.m. regarding a domestic incident, but police said the emergency was eventually upgraded to a person shot call. Police said Demonte Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the dispute escalated to gunfire. Quaneesha Johnson, 29, was identified as a suspect and booked into the DeKalb jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Police said the two have children together and share a home.

The fatal shooting was one of at least three in DeKalb County over the weekend.

On Friday, 18-year-old Taneaious McCune was shot along with three other people while trying to break into a home on Gresham Road, police said. McCune later died at a hospital. The surviving suspects were all charged with felony murder for their involvement.

ExploreCandlelight vigil for teen shooting victim in DeKalb turns deadly

During a vigil Sunday evening for McCune at the Highlands at East Atlanta complex, 17-year-old Ian Hagerty was killed and two other boys were injured when someone began shooting, police said. Authorities have not said how the three victims are connected to McCune.

On Saturday, Janautica Whitehead, 19, was found dead inside a vehicle along Snapfinger Parkway, police said. No other details were released about the shooting.

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

