Woman accused of fatally shooting father of their children in DeKalb

Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Edenberry Lane at about 11 a.m. regarding a domestic incident, but police said the emergency was eventually upgraded to a person shot call. Police said Demonte Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the dispute escalated to gunfire. Quaneesha Johnson, 29, was identified as a suspect and booked into the DeKalb jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.