2 people found dead in separate Fulton, DeKalb shootings

Two people were found shot to death Saturday in separate incidents in Fulton and DeKalb counties, officials said.
Shortly after noon, DeKalb police officers were called to an area along Snapfinger Parkway regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in a lot, police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. A woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found dead inside the vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, Smith added.
The victim’s name was not released and Smith did not say when or where the shooting actually occurred.
About six hours prior, Atlanta police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Campbell Street regarding a person shot. Police said a man was found shot and unresponsive. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not released.
Officers have not said if the victim was found inside or outside the home or why the man had been shot.
No other details were released in either shooting. The scenes are about nine miles from each other.
